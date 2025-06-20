This walk was not about me, but about the people I have lost. Whenever I felt tired, I thought I’ve go to do it for them and to support their families” - the words of Washington man Colin Hoggarth who has completed walking 110 miles across the country in memory of four friends who passed away from cancer, and to raise vital funds for the charities close to their hearts.

Colin, who turned 60 during the walk, set off from the Steps pub in Washington Village on Saturday June 7, arriving in Keswick seven days later on Saturday June 14, raising over £12,000 in the process for four charities chosen by the families of those who have passed away.

Colin Hoggarth at the start of his Whole Hogg hike. | Colin Hoggarth.

He was walking in memory of his best friend Colin Heslop who passed away from cancer in 2022 at the age of 48.

Colin, who was joined by his pet dog Stanley, said: “He was cared for by the Macmillan nurses and his wife has asked me to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“40% of the money raised will be going to this charity.”

Colin was also walking in memory of two other friends, one a veteran who died from cancer in June last year (2024), and another who lost his wife to cancer in 2022.

He said: “My friend Alan Campbell died from cancer last year. He was a veteran and so 20% of the money raised is going to support the Help for Heroes. There is also a friend who pops into the Steps called Suman Patel, whose wife passed away from cancer and so 20% of the money is going to Cancer Research UK - a charity he supports.”

Colin (centre) is joined by friends and family at the end of his 110 mile walk. | Colin Hoggarth

The final 20% is going to the Teenage Cancer Trust, nominated by two of Colin’s friends who tragically lost their daughter as a result of cancer.

During the 110 mile walk, Colin was joined by a number of family and friends.

He said: “My legs were really stiff first thing each morning and it always took the first mile to get them going. The people who joined me each day were also a big help and really kept me going.”

For the last four miles from the village of Threlkeld into Keswick, Colin was joined by around 30 friends and family members of those who had died, with other friends waiting for him to finish his journey at The Wainwright pub in Keswick.

Colin said: “When I arrived, there was a loud cheer and people clapping. It was an unbelievable feeling, but also heart-breaking at the same time.”

You can still donate to Colin’s cause via his Just Giving page.