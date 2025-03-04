Drinkers heading to the North Biddick Social club were surprised to be joined on Sunday (March 2) afternoon for a few pints by Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals at the social club were joined by Jack to watch the Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion fixture.

Jack Grealish was spotted joining locals for a pint at North Biddick Social Club | Google/Getty

Photographs emerged on social media showing Jack enjoying a pint and chatting to locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments on social media also suggested the Manchester City forward, who reportedly earns £15m a year, put money behind the bar so that fellow punters could enjoy a drink on him.

Commenting on Facebook, one local said: “Jack Grealish was spotted in the North Biddick Social Club today. He’s no different than one of us.”

Grealish was transferred from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for a fee reportedly worth £100 million. He has gone on to win the Premier League title and European Champions League.