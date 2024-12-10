“My brother served in the army and as a family we have always supported military veterans” - the words of Steven Sunley who along with his brother Gavin and friend Michael Baldridge have raised over £5,000 for Veterans in Crisis.

Based in Sunderland, the charity helps veterans and their families who are struggling after leaving the Forces to “get back on their feet”.

The trio raised the money through a fundraising event at the Usworth and Washington Gardeners Club which featured live music and entertainment, including a military bugler.

Gavin Sunley (right) hands over a cheque to Veterans in Crisis founder Ger Fowler. | Gavin Sunley

They also ran a football card with a range of prizes up for grabs donated by local companies.

Prizes included a £1,000 holiday voucher from Hays Travel and use of a hospitality box at South Shields FC, donated by Snugfit Windows.

Stephen, 52, from Washington, said: “My brother Karl was in the army and served in Afghanistan and Kosovo, whilst my grandfather fought in WWII and was involved in D-Day.

“As a family we’ve always looked to support the military and in particular the veterans who may be struggling.”

Gavin, 47, added: “All the donations were made by various local companies and this night and the money raised could not have been done without the help of these people and their businesses.”

The brothers handed over a cheque worth £5,160 to Veterans in Crisis founder Ger Fowler.

Ger said: “The generosity of the people of Sunderland is outstanding, and we can’t thank them enough

“Everyone knows funding is harder to get now and so it’s things like the charity night at Washington Gardeners Club that helps to keep our service running, helping the veterans and their families of Sunderland.”

Some of the funds will be used to provide veterans and their families with a festive dinner on Christmas Day. Gavin and Steven are both volunteering to help deliver the dinners to those in need.