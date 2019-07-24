This is why the Great North Air Ambulance landed in Seaham
The air ambulance has landed in Seaham following reports of a patient with a ‘serious medical condition’ in the Dawdon area.
North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to a female patient unwell at a private address in Dawdon, near Seaham, just before 12pm on Wednesday, July 24.
The female was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment.
Two double crewed ambulances were sent to the scene alongside a rapid response paramedic.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Paramedics also requested assistance from the Great North Air Ambulance which landed on a grassed area off Shakespeare Street, near Byron Place Shopping Centre.
A spokesman for the air ambulance said: “We flew at 12.45pm to reports of a patient with a serious medical condition.
“We flew to Seaham with a doctor and two paramedics on board and worked alongside the NEAS in treating a patient who was then transported to hospital by road accompanied by our critical care team.”