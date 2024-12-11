“Most of us on the trek have been affected by breast cancer ourselves or were doing it for a family member, so there was a lot of emotion” - the words of University of Sunderland lecturer Rachel Makin who has trekked across the Indian Himalayas to raise over £6,000 for cancer-awareness charity Coppafeel.

Rachel was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35.

Two years on since her diagnosis, Rachel Makin was given the all clear and last month (November) joined 119 other trekkers, including presenters Emma Willis and Angela Scanlon, Olympic rowing champion Erin Kennedy and entrepreneur Sara Davies on the four day trek.

Rachel Makin on her trek across the Himalaya. | Rachel Makin

The team walked for over 35 hours at altitude to raise both money and awareness of early breast cancer detection.

Rachel said: “It was the most incredible and challenging thing I’ve done in my life. Most of us on the trek have been affected by breast cancer ourselves or were doing it for a family member, so there was a lot of emotion.

“Not only are you faced with this challenge of climbing these mountains for four days solid, ten hours every day, but we were all talking about what we’ve been through. It’s very emotional, but almost like therapy.

“The community that you get from something like this, and the friendships have been incredible.”

During the trek the team camped out in Himalayan mountains.

Rachel arriving into camp. | Rachel Makin

Rachel added: “On the third day we climbed up and up and up for about five hours to the top where lunch was going to be.

“At the top, there was just a huge outpouring of emotion from everyone. We had a tough day on day two and then day three we had these amazing views. I think everybody just had a realisation of what we have achieved there.

“Most of us have been through surgeries and cancer treatments and we’ve trained hard to come on this trek.

“So, to be at the top of the mountain and you see this huge valley in front of you – it was just indescribable. I won’t forget the top of that mountain.”

The Coppatrek has raised over £727,000 to help educate and encourage young people to catch breast cancer early, with Rachel raising over £6,000 herself.

She added: “People are so generous, it’s been so unbelievable – I don’t know what else to say but thank you to everyone who donated.

“The whole point of these treks is to raise money and awareness for Coppafeel. It’s really powerful that we were there because of Coppafeel because of their message and now we’re raising money for it.

“It’s only through awareness, through self-checking, through getting to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, getting to know what’s normal for you so that when you find something that’s not normal, you know that you need to go get that checked out.”

You can still donate to Rachel’s fundraiser for Coppafeel on her Just Giving page.