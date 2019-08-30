'They have won the hearts of everyone in Shields ' - Community's praise for Sarah and Chris Cookson after award nomination
A couple who have dedicated their lives to spreading their sons’ legacies are being backed by the public to take home an award for their determination in helping other families.
Sarah and Chris Cookson are in the running for a Special Recognition Award at this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards, which are taking place on Thursday, September 19.
The couple founded the Charlie & Carter Foundation in 2013 in memory of their first son Charlie, who suffered with a series of health problems. He was two when he died.
Their second son Carter was born on Boxing Day last year - but needed a life-saving transplant after suffering serious heart problems. He lost his life in January 2019.
As news of their nomination was made public, the community has rallied around Sarah and Chris to praise their work, carried out in their sons’ names, to help the families of other seriously ill children.
Here are some of your messages of support from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Danielle Pollard: “The Cooksons are both absolutely amazing and do so much for other families in similar situations to what they have been through. They deserve this award and so so much more, I think they have won the hearts of everyone in Shields already.”
Vivienne Pascoe: “Such a deserving couple, everything crossed for you both lovely people.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Sonia Ann Fada: “Love the shop always in there. Very well deserved.”
Joanne Tulley: “Amazing people, amazing charity.”
Elaine Boyer: “That’s amazing, your baby angels are with you sending love.”
Shelley Wareham: “Fab news Sarah and Christopher, you both deserve it for the work you do.”
Sophie Carter: “Absolutely well deserved! Fingers crossed for you.”
Helen Victoria Amor: “Sarah Howe Cookson and Christopher Cookson both deserve to be nominated for this award. Amazing!”
Shawn Wales: “Thoroughly deserved.”
The Charlie & Carter Foundation Selling Page: “We love you Cookies. We think you are amazing no matter what. Love all the Charlie & Carter’s Angels.”
Michelle Whale: “Well deserved, great future luck.”