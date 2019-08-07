These inspirational people all did badly at school - but became huge successes
These is a lot of pressure put on students to perform well in their school exams - but if you don't make the grades, it doesn't mean it's the end of the world.
By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 12:42
These inspirational famous faces didn't do too well at school, with some dropping out, failing them exams, or leaving with little or no qualifications, yet still became hugely successful. Here are 15 well-known celebrities who made something of themselves, despite not having a great history with academia.