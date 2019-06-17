Portsmouth Road - Sunderland - SR4 9AS - 35.2 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

These are the 11 worst GP surgeries in Sunderland for making an appointment, according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 05:00

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Sunderland surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. For more information about what the ratings mean, click here. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Pallion Family Practice

Centre, Hylton Road, Pallion - Sunderland, SR4 7XF - 58.2 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The New City Medical Group

Tatham Street - Sunderland - SR1 2QB - 59.7 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Ashburn Medical Centre

74-75 Toward Road - Sunderland - SR2 8JG - 60.1 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bridge View Medical Group

Southwick Health Centre - Sunderland - SR5 2LT - 62.8 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3