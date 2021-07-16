So with new data from Butternut Box revealing the most popular canine names in the UK, we launched a search to see how many of your pets fit into this group.

The research found Poppy, Bella, Teddy, Lola, Alfie and Luna to be the top six; with first-place Poppy coming out as top choice across 134 UK cities.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to some of the region’s happy hounds who go by these names.

Thank you to everyone who shared a photo and brought some extra sunshine to our day!

1. Good boy Alfie with his chew. Photo: Adam Dalton Green Buy photo

2. A princess Princess Poppy upon her throne! Photo: Kelly Jackson Buy photo

3. Upside down A cheeky pose from Alfie. Photo: Nikki Mckean Buy photo

4. Double trouble Bella and Poppy strike a pose. Photo: Michael Burton Buy photo