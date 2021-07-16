Some of the dogs with the most popular names in the UK.
These adorable North East dogs have the most popular names in the UK

There is no denying that a cute dog picture brings a smile to your day.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 16th July 2021, 11:12 am

So with new data from Butternut Box revealing the most popular canine names in the UK, we launched a search to see how many of your pets fit into this group.

The research found Poppy, Bella, Teddy, Lola, Alfie and Luna to be the top six; with first-place Poppy coming out as top choice across 134 UK cities.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to some of the region’s happy hounds who go by these names.

Thank you to everyone who shared a photo and brought some extra sunshine to our day!

1. Good boy

Alfie with his chew.

Photo: Adam Dalton Green

2. A princess

Princess Poppy upon her throne!

Photo: Kelly Jackson

3. Upside down

A cheeky pose from Alfie.

Photo: Nikki Mckean

4. Double trouble

Bella and Poppy strike a pose.

Photo: Michael Burton

