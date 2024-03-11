Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community theatre group has received funding to help transform an empty Sunniside warehouse.

Theatre Space North East members at the former antiques warehouse in Sunniside

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Peter Smith antiques warehouse in Borough Road is distinctive with its large doorway on the main road emblazoned with P S.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the old building, which had been a base for the respected antiques dealer for a number of years, will be given new life thanks to Theatre Space North East (TSNE).

The theatre group, which is based nearby in Borough Road, has been awarded almost £100,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to help with its plans to turn the building into The Street.

The Street would help support grassroots theatre in the city and beyond with a 56-seat auditorium where TSNE can stage more of its performances, and play host to touring productions and other local groups, creative offices and rehearsal spaces as well as theatre digs and roof top gardens.

Once open, The Street would help fill a gap for small-scale performances and help nurture creative talent in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding marks the start of an exciting chapter for TSNE who started life in 2012 and are most well-known for their Plays in the Parks Shakespeare series as well as youth theatre provision and other community works.

There's plans to transform the large warehouse

Corinne Kilvington, Artistic Director of TSNE, said: "We're over the moon to have been successful in such a competitive process and this funding marks a real step change for us a small organisation.

"For over a decade we have been the only regularly producing, professional theatre company based in the city, and we're really excited that this money will help us change that by providing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn skills and make new work here.

"Theatre skills aren't just about performances, they're about communication, connection, and shared understanding, as well as confidence and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And these things are really important throughout life. With the development of The Street we are looking to give grassroots theatre and creativity a home in Sunniside and make room for everyone, no matter their budget or experience. "

Ken Bremner MBE, who is Chief Executive of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, chairs the Sunderland City Board, the partnership group overseeing approvals for UKSPF grants.

He said: "We all know what a big part culture plays in all our lives and how important it is. We’re all consumers of culture and with the UKSPF grant we are supporting, sustaining and encouraging more cultural growth with TSNE.

"Theatre and performance arts already employ hundreds of people, such as through work at the Sunderland Empire and at the Fire Station, and TSNE are very much part of this cultural and theatrical infrastructure that is so important to our city."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor John Price said: "Culture makes a substantial contribution to our city’s economy.

"Culture helps makes a city distinctive and attractive, it helps give us a greater sense of place, it’s something that we enjoy and this in turn promotes well-being. Live performance and theatre are very much part of our city’s wider cultural appeal and we’re pleased that we can help at this community and grass-roots level to give our cultural sector a helping hand."

The grant to TSNE is part of the third round of Sunderland UKSPF grants with funding already helping community projects such as community facilities at St George's Church in Fatfield, Washington; cost of living support in West Sunderland, and support for social prescribing activities and digital health hubs.