Murder Scene, Third Street, Blackhall.

There are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the case as the 36-year-old’s family appeal for anyone with information to come forward so they can get justice for the beloved father.

What happened to John?

The body of John David Littlewood – who was known as John D – was found in a bedroom in a property in Third Street on the evening of Tuesday, July 30.

John David Littlewood

Detectives believe he died from head injuries although further details about his death have not been released.

A murder investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary and a thorough search of the surrounding area was carried out by officers in the weeks after his death – with bin collections being cancelled and drones being used to scour the area.

No details have been released about any weapon that was used.

Has anyone been arrested?

The scene at Third Street, Blackhall, a week after the murder investigation was launched.

On August 2, days after John’s body was found, three men – two aged 29 and one aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the 36-year-old’s death.

All three men were questioned and released under investigation on August 4.

Since then there have been no further arrests and no one has been charged in connection with his death.

Why was John D killed?

Julie and John Littlewood

His family have said he had a ‘heart of gold’ and don’t understand why he has been targeted.

In a heartfelt appeal, his dad, John, and step-mum, Julie, urged anyone who knows anything about their son's tragic death to come forward and speak to police.

"John D had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone. We just don't know why this has happened to him," said 55-year-old John.

"I've lost a son, his siblings have lost their brother and his children have lost their dad. Please help us find who has done this to him. This could be your son.

"Someone out there must know something. We just want justice for John D and whoever did this to him caught soon.”

What is the latest on the police investigation?

In the week after the murder investigation was launched, around 50 detectives, crime scene investigators, uniformed officers and other staff were working on the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said: “This has been a horrific time for John D’s family, who just want answers to what happened to him and why.

“We have been supporting them fully throughout the investigation, and a team of officers and police staff are continuing to work around the clock to establish exactly what happened and why.

“If anyone has any information that could assist our enquiries and has not already spoken to police, we would urge them to come forward.

“Your piece of information, no matter how small, could help us get justice for John D and his family.