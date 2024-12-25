The top 10 places to live in Sunderland according to our readers

But within the city, which are the best places to live?
We put that question to our readers and here is the top 10 responses.
1. Seaburn
With its extensive stretch of golden sands, Seaburn is a popular spot for walks along the beach and promenade. With a range of cafes, pubs and fish and chip shops it was one of the most popular locations suggested by our readers. | sn
2. Whitburn Village
Although technically in South Tyneside, Whitburn Village has a Sunderland postcode and so can take its place in the list. The picturesque villages boasts and duck pond, quaint period houses, cafe, and pub. It's also in easy walking distance of Whitburn beach. | sn
3. Teal Farm
The most recently built district in Washington, Teal Farm has great access for cycling on the C2C route as well easy access for riverside walks. It also boasts an estate pub and shops and amenities and has the Washington Wetland Centre on its doorstep. | Google Maps
4. Ashbrooke
Ashbrooke evolved as a suburb of the city during the Victorian period and boasts impressive period housing. It's also home to Ashbrooke Sports and Social Club which has hosted many famous teams and sports stars of the past. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Frank Reid
