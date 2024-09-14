The Sunderland areas where people are most likely to have a degree or higher-level qualifications

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Sep 2024, 05:41 BST

The latest Government figures show just two of the city’s electoral wards have a greater proportion of people with degree or higher level qualifications compared to the national average of 33.9%.

Across the whole of the Sunderland, 24.6% of the city’s population have a university degree equivalent or higher qualification, 9.3% below the England average.

Figures taken from the 2021 Census show a significant disparity in qualification levels across the city.

Check out the number and proportion of people with degree equivalent or higher qualifications where you live.

According to the latest Census data (2021) 24.6% of people have a degree or higher level qualification. Photograph: Google

1. The percentage of people in Sunderland wards with a degree or higher level qualification.

According to the latest Census data (2021) 24.6% of people have a degree or higher level qualification. Photograph: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In St Michael's ward 3,218 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 36.5% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and England average of 33.9%. Photograph: Google

2. St Michael's ward.

In St Michael's ward 3,218 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 36.5% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and England average of 33.9%. Photograph: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Fulwell ward 3,162 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 34.1% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and England average of 33.9%. Photograph: Google

3. Fullwell ward.

In Fulwell ward 3,162 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 34.1% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and England average of 33.9%. Photograph: Google | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Millfield Ward 2,861 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 32.6% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and below the England average of 33.9%.

4. Millfield Ward

In Millfield Ward 2,861 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 32.6% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and below the England average of 33.9%. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Universities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice