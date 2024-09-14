Across the whole of the Sunderland, 24.6% of the city’s population have a university degree equivalent or higher qualification, 9.3% below the England average.
Figures taken from the 2021 Census show a significant disparity in qualification levels across the city.
Check out the number and proportion of people with degree equivalent or higher qualifications where you live.
1. The percentage of people in Sunderland wards with a degree or higher level qualification.
According to the latest Census data (2021) 24.6% of people have a degree or higher level qualification.
Photograph: Google | Google Photo: Google
2. St Michael's ward.
In St Michael's ward 3,218 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 36.5% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and England average of 33.9%.
Photograph: Google | Google Photo: Google
3. Fullwell ward.
In Fulwell ward 3,162 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 34.1% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and England average of 33.9%.
Photograph: Google | Google Maps Photo: Google
4. Millfield Ward
In Millfield Ward 2,861 people have a degree or higher level qualification which constitutes 32.6% of the population. This is higher than the Sunderland average of 24.6% and below the England average of 33.9%. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.