Check out the postcode locations where house prices are rising and falling in Sunderland and Washington. Photographs: Google Maps

The Sunderland locations which have seen house prices rise and fall, according to Rightmove data

Emerging from the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis has inevitably had an impact on the housing market both nationally and here in Sunderland.
By Neil Fatkin
Published 9th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT

With the cost of living crisis well and truly starting to bite, the UK’s housing market has slowed down, with Rightmove, the UK's largest online real estate property portal, showing average house prices rising nationally by just £14 last month, the smallest ever increase from January to February.

In Sunderland, 2022 saw average house price sales fall by 2% to £159,903. Falling house prices can be a big concern for home owners as it may lead to a situation of negative equity, with mortgages taken out on a property being less than its current valuation

However, not all parts of the city have experience a decline, with some locations experiencing a rise the average price of houses being sold.

Check out where in Sunderland and Washington has experienced a rise in average house price sales and where average prices have fallen according to Rightmove.

Areas covered - Sunderland City Centre, East End and Hendon. Price increase or decrease - Prices were 12% up in 2023 compared to the previous year and 52% down on the 2008 peak of £179,847. Average 2023 price of houses sold - £87,167 House price breakdown - The majority of sales in SR1 during the last year were flats, selling for an average price of £50,611. Terraced properties sold for an average of £126,438, with semi-detached properties fetching £102,000. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Areas covered - Ashbrooke, Ryhope, Grangetown, Hillview and Thornhill. Price increase or decrease - Prices of houses sold were 11% down in 2023 compared to the previous year and 12% down on the 2021 peak of £166,975. Average 2023 price of houses sold - £146,118. House price breakdown - The majority of sales in SR2 during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £114,832. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £161,563, with flats fetching £99,488. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Areas covered - Barnes, Chester Road, Deptford, Ford Estate, Grindon, Hastings Hill, Hylton Lane Estate, High Barnes, Pallion, Pennywell and South Hylton. Price increase or decrease - Prices of houses were 1% down in 2023 compared to the previous year but 4% up on the 2021 peak of £124,120. Average 2023 price of houses sold - £128,819. House price breakdown - The majority of sales in SR4 during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £104,920. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £144,082, with detached properties fetching £236,291. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Areas covered - Penshaw, Houghton-le-Spring, West Rainton, Bournmoor, New Herrington, Leamside, East Rainton and Middle Rainton. Price increase or decrease - Prices were 2% down in 2023 compared to the previous year but 2% up on the 2021 peak of £170,753. Average 2023 price of houses sold - £173,540. House price breakdown - The majority of sales in DH4 during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £106,651. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £148,221, with detached properties fetching £294,969. Photo: Craig Leng

