The Sunderland locations where house prices rose and fell in 2023

With the region still in the grips of a cost of living crisis and mortgage interest rates at a 15-year high, it's challenging time for people in the city to be buying and selling houses.
The market situation has inevitably had a negative affect on house prices in Sunderland. Across 2023 the overall average house price in the city was £164,646, down 4% on both the 2021 and 2022 averages.
Falling house prices can be a big concern for home owners as it may lead to a situation of negative equity, with mortgages taken out on a property being less than its current valuation.
However, not all parts of the city have experienced a decline, with some locations experiencing a rise in the average price of houses being sold.
Check out where in Sunderland and Washington has experienced a rise in average house price sales and where average prices have fallen according to Rightmove data.
2. SR1 postcode
Areas covered - Sunderland City Centre, East End and Hendon.
Price increase or decrease - Prices were 12% up in 2023 compared to the previous year and 52% down on the 2008 peak of £179,847.
Average 2023 price of houses sold - £87,167
The majority of sales in SR1 during the last year were flats, selling for an average price of £50,611. Terraced properties sold for an average of £126,438, with semi-detached properties fetching £102,000.
3. SR2 postcode
Areas covered - Ashbrooke, Ryhope, Grangetown, Hillview and Thornhill.
Price increase or decrease - Prices of houses sold were 11% down in 2023 compared to the previous year and 12% down on the 2021 peak of £166,975.
Average 2023 price of houses sold - £146,118. House price breakdown - The majority of sales in SR2 during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £114,832. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £161,563, with flats fetching £99,488.
4. SR4 postcode
Areas covered - Barnes, Chester Road, Deptford, Ford Estate, Grindon, Hastings Hill, Hylton Lane Estate, High Barnes, Pallion, Pennywell and South Hylton.
Price increase or decrease - Prices of houses were 1% down in 2023 compared to the previous year but 4% up on the 2021 peak of £124,120.
Average 2023 price of houses sold - £128,819. House price breakdown - The majority of sales in SR4 during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £104,920. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £144,082, with detached properties fetching £236,291.