The Sunderland coach named England's Strongest Man

A Sunderland coach has been named England’s Strongest Man for his weight category after competing against some of the best strength athletes in the country.

Tom Owens lifted, threw and carried his way to glory in the u105kg category at the England’s Strongest Man 2024 competition, held by Official Strongman at Kaos Strength Gym in Preston.

The 32-year-old took the top trophy after taking on five events: a 140kg log press, a 310kg deadlift, a range of sandbag throws of 18-26kg, a timed farmer’s walk with 130kg in each hand and a 150kg sandbag throw over a frame.

Tom competed in five different rounds in the contest

It’s a great achievement for the coach who trains four times a week at New Level Gym in Pallion Industrial Estate.

Speaking about the win, Tom, who lives in Seaham, said: “It was an absolute thrill. I’ve wanted to be England’s Strongest Man for such a long time. I used to watch the competitions on the telly as a kid and it’s something I never thought I’d end up doing.”

Tom worked as a PT and ended up bodybuilding after finding a gym in Sunderland he liked.

He joined the New Level Gym as a customer and soon became a coach there.

“The community the owners have built around that gym is amazing,” he said. “Everyone is so supportive of each other. If someone is going in for a big lift, the whole gym freezes to support them.”