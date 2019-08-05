The Shipyard Girls tour: New Sunderland tourist attraction based on best-selling books
A new tourist walk based on the best-selling books, ‘The Shipyard Girls’ series is coming to the city next week.
By Sian Cripps
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 06:00
The launch of the first Shipyard Girls Walking Tour takes place on August 5 at 2pm.
Tour guide Ian Mole said: “We'll visit many of the places connected with the Shipyard Girls books as well as other sites associated with World War Two.”
The ticket price is £10 per person and are available to buy on www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-official-shipyard-girls-tour