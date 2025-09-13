The remarkable story of Sunderland man's battle back from cancer to find true love

A Sunderland cancer survivor who finished his treatment in November 2024 before going on to find true love and become a father is supporting a fundraising campaign to help other young people with the disease.

Stuart Cook was 23 when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. He credits his mum for not only her persistence at his GP surgery, but also for helping him find love.

Teenage Cancer Trust.

Stuart’s story began in October 2022 when he noticed that one of his armpits was swollen and it started to feel very sore. He was also really tired and struggling to get through a working day.

Stuart, now 26, said: “The swelling kept getting bigger until it was the size of golf ball and I was feeling wiped out. My dad finally made me go to the GP, who said that my swollen lymph nodes were a sign of infection and it would probably go away by itself.

“But over a couple of weeks my health deteriorated badly. I could barely stand up and my mum had to help me to the GP. There were no appointments, but thankfully mum kicked up a real fuss.

“The head practitioner insisted the practice opened earlier the next day so I could have a blood test. The following day I was in hospital and diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, with my treatment starting three days after that.”

Stuart then had a choice, be treated at Sunderland Royal Hospital where he was, or transfer to the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and have treatment there.

Stuart said: “I was just so ill at the time and couldn’t think straight, so I chose to stay at Sunderland Royal Hospital as it was less hassle. The care was great, but in hindsight I wish I’d gone to the Teenage Cancer Trust unit so I was around people my own age.”

From October 2022, Stuart was in hospital having chemotherapy for six months which left him weak, with no appetite, and sickness.

Whilst there, Stuart was contacted by Gemma Rutherford, a Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Coordinator, and learnt about the charity and how it supports young people with cancer.

However, Stuart was so poorly in hospital that he couldn’t attend any of the social events organised by Gemma.

After being discharged from Sunderland Royal, Stuart started maintenance treatment which finished in November 2024.

Stuart said: “It’s been an incredibly tough three years, and although I’ll still need regular check-ups, I can see light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’ve loved joining the Teenage Cancer Trust social trips since becoming an outpatient. Most of the time we chat about other things than cancer which is so refreshing.

“With Gemma’s support I’ve tried to stay positive and come to terms with the fact that it’s just a period of time that I need to get through, not the rest of my life.”

Now he has finished his treatment, Stuart has welcomed something new into his life – two-month-old baby Theo - and he has his mum to than once again.

Stuart explained: “My now partner Liz works with my mum at a secondary school in Durham. They are pals, and Liz was helping mum through what was obviously a very tough time for her.

“I was an outpatient and feeling very tired with not much of a social life. Liz asked me if I wanted to go for a walk on the beach with her and her dog. I said yes, and we just really clicked.

“As Liz knew my story it was great to chat about normal things that young people do.

“We found out Liz was pregnant right at the end of my chemotherapy, and we now have a baby and two dogs - I’ve my mum to thank again.”

By sharing his story, Stuart wants to highlight the importance of staying positive during cancer, as well as the specialist support offered by Teenage Cancer Trust, and is encouraging people to enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, which is raising money for the charity.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win a breath-taking, furnished home in the New Forest, along with £500,000 in cash — as part of a Grand Prize worth £3 million.

Stuart isn’t the only person to be backing the draw, with the charity’s Honorary Patron Sir Roger Daltrey CBE, lead singer of The Who, also lending his support.

Sir Roger Daltrey CBE.

Sir Roger said: “I’ve been proud to be Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust for 25 years and, in that time, I’ve met many teenagers and young adults with cancer. I’m always struck by their positivity and lust for life, and I believe they shouldn’t have to stop being teenagers just because they have this disease.

“When we started there was no such thing as cancer care for young people and without us, there still wouldn’t be. We receive no government funding, so your support is vital to help keep our services running.

“By entering the New Forest House Draw you’ll be helping to ensure we can continue to be there for young people through every step of their treatment, so they can recover and live life to the full.”

This latest partnership marks Omaze’s third campaign with Teenage Cancer Trust — which was the inaugural charity partner when Omaze launched in the UK in 2020. Omaze has guaranteed a donation of £1 million to help ensure young people don’t face cancer alone.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with Teenage Cancer Trust once again — they were our very first charity partner in the UK and continue to do extraordinary work helping young people through unimaginably tough times.

“We’re tremendously proud that not only do we transform the lives of our winners, but the Omaze Community has also raised over £100 million for good causes across the UK.”

You can enter the draw via the Omaze website. The Grand Prize Draw closes on Sunday 28th September 2025 for online entries and Tuesday 30th September 2025 for postal entries.

In addition to the Grand Prize, anyone entering by midnight on Sunday September 14 will also be in with the chance to win a Mercedes G-Wagon worth over £140,000, plus £100,000 in cash.

Money raised from the competition will help fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, who support around 2,200 newly diagnosed young people each year.

Stuart said: “The Teenage Cancer Trust really is an amazing charity. That’s why I’m proud to be supporting this campaign and urge people to enter the Omaze draw.”