The Queen will miss Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph due to a sprained back

The 95-year-old monarch made the decision on Sunday morning (November 14) to miss the event after suffering from a back sprain.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

The Queen will miss the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London due to a back sprain. Photo: Getty Images.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales.

“His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned.”

