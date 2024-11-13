Census data shows 22% of households in the city own two vans or cars compared to 26.1% across England.

When it comes to three or more cars or vans, 6.1% of households in Sunderland have at least triple vehicle ownership compared to 9.1% nationally.

With the rising cost of petrol, insurance and cost of cars, vehicle ownership, particularly when it comes to two cars, is a good indicator of household affluence and wealth.

The data obviously doesn’t factor in variables such as the age and value of the cars.

Check out the poorest to wealthiest parts of Sunderland based on the percentage of households owning two or more cars and vans.

1 . Hendon ward In Hendon ward 10.7% of households own two cars or vans.

2 . Southwick ward In Southwick ward 14.1% of households own two cars or vans.

3 . Millfield ward In Millfield ward 15% of households own two cars or vans.

4 . Redhill Ward In Redhill Ward 15.7% of households own two cars or vans.