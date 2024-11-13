Check out the wealthiest and poorest parts of Sunderland based on car ownership. Check out the wealthiest and poorest parts of Sunderland based on car ownership.
The poorest and richest parts of Sunderland based on households with two car ownership

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:01 GMT

The most recent Census data from the Office for National Statistics shows Sunderland lags behind other parts of the country when it comes to households which own two or more vehicles.

Census data shows 22% of households in the city own two vans or cars compared to 26.1% across England.

When it comes to three or more cars or vans, 6.1% of households in Sunderland have at least triple vehicle ownership compared to 9.1% nationally.

With the rising cost of petrol, insurance and cost of cars, vehicle ownership, particularly when it comes to two cars, is a good indicator of household affluence and wealth.

The data obviously doesn’t factor in variables such as the age and value of the cars.

Check out the poorest to wealthiest parts of Sunderland based on the percentage of households owning two or more cars and vans.

In Hendon ward 10.7% of households own two cars or vans which is below the Sunderland average of 22% and England average of 26.1%.

1. Hendon ward

In Southwick ward 14.1% of households own two cars or vans which is below the Sunderland average of 22% and England average of 26.1%.

2. Southwick ward

In Millfield ward 15% of households own two cars or vans which is below the Sunderland average of 22% and England average of 26.1%.

3. Millfield ward

In Redhill Ward 15.7% of households own two cars or vans which is below the Sunderland average of 22% and England average of 26.1%.

4. Redhill Ward

