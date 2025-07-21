The Lake Poets to headline free festival at Sunderland park

The Lake Poets will headline Elemore’s Family Music Festival as it returns to Sunderland's newest country park next month.

The Lake Poets will headline | Submitted

Following its success over the last two years, Elemore Country Park, created on the site of the old Elemore Colliery and golf course on the edge of Hetton and Easington Lane, will host an afternoon of live music and free family entertainment on Saturday 23 August, between 11am and 5pm.

The ever popular Lake Poets will once again be headlining this year's festival.

Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy performances from James and Jess Thoroughgood, This Little Bird, Celtic Man, Houghton Brass Band and the Moorsley Choir.

Families coming along on the day can look forward to a range of free activities including face painting, balloon modelling and children's craft and planting activities, as well as butterfly stilt walkers and a walkabout magician.

The Time Bandits will be on hand to deliver a George Stephenson/ railway/ industrial age offer, while Durham Wildlife Trust will be hosting drop in craft sessions throughout the day to entertain the children and Clean It, Green It will be running craft and planting activities.

There will also be a range of community stalls including a Hetton Local History Group stall, a Meccano stall and a Halo project stall.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "It's brilliant to see the Elemore Music Festival returning for a third year.

"Right from the start our intention has always been for Elemore Country Park to become a real community space with local residents at its heart, so it's been great to see so many families coming along to the park to enjoy this fantastic free festival the last two years and I'm hoping this year's festival will be equally popular."

In addition to the music and entertainment, food vendors will also be on site selling refreshments. Visitors are being encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs to the event.