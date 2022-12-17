Community-minded people may be put off picking up a spade and clearing away snow and ice from public paths outside their homes, for fear of legal action if someone should later slip and be injured there.

However, Government guidelines on clearing snow from a road, path or cycleway says: “You can clear snow and ice from pavements yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s unlikely that you’ll be sued or held responsible if someone is injured on a path or pavement if you’ve cleared it carefully.”

Is it legal to clear snow from public footpaths yourself?

The dos and don’ts for clearing snow

Further Government advice when clearing snow and ice is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Do it as soon as you can. It’s easier to move fresh, loose snow

*Don’t use water. It might refreeze and turn to black ice

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Use salt if possible. It will melt the ice or snow and stop it from refreezing overnight (but don’t use the salt from salting bins as this is used to keep roads clear)

*You can use ash and sand if you don’t have enough salt; it will provide grip underfoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Pay extra attention when clearing steps and steep pathways. Using more salt may help

In Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priority 1 routes are roads which have very high levels of traffic and are primary bus routes, such as the A183 Chester Road and A1231 Washington to Sunderland highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priority 2 routes are main roads and bus routes, treated after Priority 1 is complete.

Residential roads and paths are unlikely to be treated due to resources being concentrated on the Priority 1 and 2 routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, whenever possible the council will treat footpaths around shopping centres, bus stops and footbridges; again in order of priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major trunk roads such as the A19 and A1 are the responsibility of National Highways. For information on their winter gritting programme call 0300 123 5000 or visit www.nationalhighways.co.uk.

What the council says and its £1 million snow budget

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the council, this winter, £1.039 million has been allocated and 13,500 tonnes of salt is stockpiled.

Deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Claire Rowntree said: "Annually, as a council we allocate an appropriate budget for our city's Winter Maintenance service and we outline the priorities for treating our highways during wintry and more severe weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should be there be light snow and icy conditions forecast, our gritters are out pre-salting the highways. We do a lot of this work overnight and in the early hours of the morning preparing our highways for daytime traffic.

"We are all aware of how there can be longer periods of severe wintry weather and when we get these conditions the priority for gritters and snow clearing is always our main and busiest roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to keep these main roads as clear as possible so people get to work, school or college, help to keep the emergency services moving, and see that goods and services can move across the city.”