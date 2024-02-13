The Couple that Bakes create romantic and rude cakes to celebrate Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple who met at school and then studied together at the University of Sunderland will be spending Valentine's Day doing what they do best - making romantic and in some cases rude cakes.

The Couple that Bakes enterprise was set-up by then students Lauren Alexander and Nathan Todd in 2020 when the pair were finishing their degrees at the city's university.

After initially making their cakes from their home kitchen, the business has gone from strength to strength.

Proving the old adage, 'food really is a route to the heart', this Valentine's Day the couple will be baking together making a range of cakes to meet customers in some cases "unusual romantic requests".

The Couple that Bakes alongside some of their romantic cakes.

Lauren said: “We are currently selling rude Valentine’s Day cupcakes which are very popular. We are also working on very romantic cakes, such as proposal cupcakes, and as a couple it’s a real honour to be part of someone else’s love story.”

Recalling their own love story which ultimately led to the creation of the business, Lauren said: “We met at school when Nathan was in the year above me. I was Year 9, he was Year 10, and we became friends because of our love of music.

"We officially became boyfriend and girlfriend a few months later.

“Since then, we’ve supported each other through our GCSEs, A-levels, degrees and everything in between.

“The Couple that Bakes started almost accidentally.

“We were in lockdown together, living in Sunderland. I had just graduated and was waiting to start my MSc in Inequality and Society, and we started baking for fun and to fill our spare time.

"We became a little team, baking and decorating the cakes, and when Nathan went back to work after furlough, I decided to start selling my cupcake boxes to earn some extra money.”