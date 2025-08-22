I wonder how much financial benefit a pride parade brings to Durham’s traders and businesses - I would bet it is far greater than the £10k the council have saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echo readers have been reacting to Monday’s (August 18) news that Durham County Council’s ruling Reform Party had confirmed the annual Durham Pride event will no longer receive any public funding.

Durham Pride represented at this year's Miners Gala. | Durham Pride

The news was confirmed by Reform UK Councillor and deputy leader of the Council Darren Grimes who said: “Durham Pride won’t be getting a single penny from this council next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Durham Pride march takes place through the city in May each year and organisers have now began fundraising to ensure the 2026 event takes place.

The news has been condemned by many of our readers, who have questioned whether council funding for other events and festivals will be curtailed, but has also been welcomed by a significant number of people who responded to the story on social media.

Ian Jessop Kirton pointed out the wider financial benefit increased footfall could bring to the city. He said: “I wonder how much financial benefit a pride parade brings to Durham’s traders and businesses. I would bet it is far greater than the £10k the council have saved.

“The council now want something for nothing - all the benefits of a pride parade but none of the costs. Great way to support the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a view supported by David Percy who said: “2,000 people spending £20, that’s £40,000, which equals around £12,000 in tax. Those numbers are conservative and don't take in to account pass on spending etc.

“So who you should be mad at is the government for not giving your council enough money to do what needs doing, rather than getting annoyed at pride events.”

Robert Preen added: “The Council are actively cutting off their nose to spite their face. The pride event generates income in the city, it draws in customers and increases turnover in business. It is estimated to bring in around £100,000 against the the cost of the Council to support it.”

However a significant number of readers have backed Mr Grimes’ view that the money should be prioritised for other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Thompson said: “I don’t care about pride, I’m not bothered either way, but I don’t see why councils are paying our money for it when they are cutting other services like waste collection.”

Alex Wagstaffe said: “Personally I have no problem with pride events standing on their own feet and getting the community behind them through local business sponsorship amongst other sources of private funding. This results in communities really feeling Pride is something for everyone to involved with.”