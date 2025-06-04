The Bridges to host a Mini Pride event for Sunderland families

Sunderland shopping centre the Bridges is throwing its support behind a month-long celebration of Pride in the city with a special event for children.

Throughout June, Pride in Sunderland – organised by Out North East – is holding a packed programme of events centred around the LGBTQ+ community.

The Bridges is hosting a number of Pride themed events. | Sorted PR

And on Saturday June 7, the Bridges – in partnership with Out North East and Curious Arts - is officially launching the celebrations with a full day of activities on the themes of colour, creativity and community.

The centre’s Central Square will be the setting for Mini Pride, which is aimed at families with children aged from three to seven and will involve Pride-themed activities, from colourful arts and crafts to inclusive story times and face painting.

There will also be the opportunity for shoppers to browse a variety of stalls, while the centre’s Market Square will play host to live entertainment from Pride Radio and drag queens, Sugar and Spice.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said the centre was “proud” to be supporting Pride in Sunderland.

She added: “The city has always been hugely supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and the Bridges is always front and centre of the celebrations.

“We are delighted to be launching the programme here on 7 June in what looks set to be a fantastic day of activities for all ages.”

Pride in Sunderland will feature a whole host of activities and entertainment throughout June, including film screenings, a family picnic, tennis tournament and a day of partnership with the city’s retail charity sector just some of the events on offer.

It will culminate in the Pride march on Saturday 28 June, followed by a concert in Keel Square, sponsored by Sunderland AFC and the Foundation of Light.

The full Pride in Sunderland schedule is available in a free Pick up your Summer of Pride guide, from the Customer Service Desk at the Bridges or at www.outnortheast.org.uk

The Bridges event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 7 June and more information is available on the shopping centre’s website.