If you're looking to get your mam some flowers for Mothers Day then check out the city's best florists.

15 of the best Sunderland florists - based on Google reviews - to get your mam some flowers this Mother's Day

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:59 BST

With Mother’s Day just around the corner on Sunday March 30, many people will be looking to give their mam a special treat, and what better way than with a bunch of fresh flowers.

But where is the best place to go to get the ideal flower arrangement and to show your mother how much you care?

Well we’ve done your research for you. Check out 15 of the best florists in Sunderland, based on Google reviews, to help show your mam how much you care.

The florists are not ranked in order, but are 15 of the best based on Google reviews.

Bethany's Florist on the corner of Hylton Road and Kayll Road has a 4.8 rating from 156 Google reviews.

1. Bethany's Florist

Bethany's Florist on the corner of Hylton Road and Kayll Road has a 4.8 rating from 156 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Charlotte's House Of Flowers on the corner of Ormonde Street and Cleveland Road in Barnes has a 4.9 rating from 76 Google reviews.

2. Charlotte's House Of Flowers

Charlotte's House Of Flowers on the corner of Ormonde Street and Cleveland Road in Barnes has a 4.9 rating from 76 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Ashbrooke Florists on Queen Alexandra Road has a 4.9 rating from 59 Google reviews.

3. Ashbrooke Florists

Ashbrooke Florists on Queen Alexandra Road has a 4.9 rating from 59 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Flower Angels on Sea Road has a 4.9 rating from 55 Google reviews.

4. Flower Angels

Flower Angels on Sea Road has a 4.9 rating from 55 Google reviews. Photo: Google

