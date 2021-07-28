The 17 Sunderland premises awarded four or five star food hygiene ratings since May
These 17 establishments across Sunderland have been rated 4 and 5 stars for food hygiene in May and June this year.
Inspectors have awarded these Sunderland establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR1:
Ginka, 43 - 44 Market Hall, Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG – rated 5 on May, 25 2021.
Enfes, 3 Derwent Street, Sunderland, SR1 3NT – rated 5 on May 24, 2021.
Sunderland Bowl Ltd, 141 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 1TR – rated 5 on June 21, 2021.
SR3:
Devitos, 57 Castlereagh Street, Sunderland, SR3 1HL – rated 4 on May 21, 2021.
The Range, Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1PD – rated 5 on May 19, 2021.
SR4:
Hope4All Foodbank, St. Thomas' Church, Petersfield Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, SR4 9BD – rated 5 on June 28, 2021.
Rontec Grindon Mill, 133 The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8HB – rated 5 on June 25, 2021.
Cod Squad, 609 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 9BY – rated 4 on June 10, 2021.
SR5:
Castle Fry, Unit 2, 23 Caithness Road, Sunderland, SR5 3RE – rated 5 on May 26, 2021.
Chengs, 4 Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, SR5 5HF – rated 4 on May 19, 2021.
SR6:
The New Bengal Style, 127 Church Street North, Sunderland, SR6 0DT – rated 5 on May 19, 2021.
Carmichael's, 55 Dovedale Road, Sunderland, SR6 8LP – rated 5 on May 20, 2021.
Chapos Tacos, Chapos Tacos Ltd, Unit 12 Stack Seaburn, Whitburn Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AA – rated 4 on May 21, 2021.
DH5:
The Burn, Hetton Road, Houghton-le-Spring, DH5 8JN – rated 5 on June 14, 2021.
Jelly Bellies Limited, 28 Front Street, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring, DH5 9PF – rated 5 on May 24, 2021.
NE37:
BB's Coffee House, Victoria Road, Concord, Washington, NE37 2SS – rated 5 on June 21, 2021.
Star Tandoori Take Away, 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington, NE37 2SU – rated 4 on June 9, 2021.