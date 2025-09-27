The 15 latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland's eateries and takeaways

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.
Sunderland cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways, and workplace canteens all feature on the inspection list.
Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.
These are the ratings at the time of publication and are obviously subject to change.
1. Wild Fire
Wild Fire at The Hanover Place, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 6. | Sunderland Echo
2. Love Lily Herrington Park
Love Lily Herrington Park, Shiney Row, was given a five star rating on September 4. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Buzz Bingo
Buzz Bingo, at Pallion New Road, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 11. | Google Photo: Google
4. Stagecoach Staff Canteen
Stagecoach Staff Canteen at Stagecoach Busways, Wheatsheaf Depot, North Bridge Street, Sunderland was given a five star rating on September 8. Photo: Tosh Lubek