The 15 latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland's eateries and takeaways

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published its most recent food hygiene ratings and a number of Sunderland eateries and takeaways feature on the inspection list.

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Sunderland cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways, and workplace canteens all feature on the inspection list.

Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

These are the ratings at the time of publication and are obviously subject to change.

Wild Fire at The Hanover Place, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 6.

1. Wild Fire

Wild Fire at The Hanover Place, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 6. | Sunderland Echo

Love Lily Herrington Park, Shiney Row, was given a five star rating on September 4.

2. Love Lily Herrington Park

Love Lily Herrington Park, Shiney Row, was given a five star rating on September 4. Photo: Stu Norton

Buzz Bingo, at Pallion New Road, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 11.

3. Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo, at Pallion New Road, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 11. | Google Photo: Google

Stagecoach Staff Canteen at Stagecoach Busways, Wheatsheaf Depot, North Bridge Street, Sunderland was given a five star rating on September 8.

4. Stagecoach Staff Canteen

Stagecoach Staff Canteen at Stagecoach Busways, Wheatsheaf Depot, North Bridge Street, Sunderland was given a five star rating on September 8. Photo: Tosh Lubek

