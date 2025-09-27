The 15 latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland's eateries and takeaways

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Sunderland cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways, and workplace canteens all feature on the inspection list.

Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

These are the ratings at the time of publication and are obviously subject to change.

1 . Wild Fire Wild Fire at The Hanover Place, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 6.

2 . Love Lily Herrington Park Love Lily Herrington Park, Shiney Row, was given a five star rating on September 4.

3 . Buzz Bingo Buzz Bingo, at Pallion New Road, Sunderland, was given a five star rating on September 11.