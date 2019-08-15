You've done well in your A levels. Congratulations! Now pose with your results against your will so we can put it in the paper.

The 13 things that go through every teenagers' head when they pick up their A-level results

Nerves, excitement, heartbreak, relief – it’s a whirlwind of emotions for thousands of teenagers across the UK who found out their exam results after years of hard work.

By Poppy Kennedy
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 16:31

Our photographers have been across the region this morning to capture the important moment in many young people’s lives as they get ready to embark on their future as… adults! From jumping with joy to holding up your results in the obligatory photograph for your parents’ proud Facebook post, we hazard a guess at what is going through their heads – other than the daunting prospect of having to cook their own tea at uni. Can you live off microwavable pizzas?

1. When a photographer nabs you for the obligatory results up, thumbs up picture

Like many, this successful student has been forced by our photographer to hold up his results and put on a cheeky smile when all he really wants to is chat to his mates and most likely head to the pub.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. The proud parent bear hug is unavoidable

Parents love any excuse to show off and be proud of you - and any excuse to give you a hug. Make the most of it and make sure they buy you a proper takeaway over an Asda pizza tonight. You deserve it.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. 'Give me my results!'

Many students will have had a sleepless night as they worry over what results are inside that envelope. So you can't blame the caffeine-filled students desperate to get their hands on their grades.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Tears of joy or tears of disappointment

Whether you got great results or your grades left you questioning what your next step should be, just remember there's a lot more to life than a piece of paper with a letter on it. After all Richard Branson dropped out of school...

Photo: Stu Norton

