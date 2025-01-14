The 12 best indoor activities in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews

Whether a couple looking for a fun day out or a family wanting to entertain the kids, trying to do so in snow showers, ice or gale force winds and rain isn’t particularly appealing.
Fortunately the city offers some great indoor activities for us to enjoy during the dark cold winter months.
And we’ve done your research for you, so check out the 12 top indoor activities and attractions in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Stadium of Light
With the Black Cats riding high in the Championship, the Stadium of Light is currently ranked the number one indoor activity in the city, based on 875 Tripadvisor reviews. Whilst taking in a game is more undercover than indoors, you can also book a stadium tour to see behind the scenes at the Black Cat's home. Photo: TY
2. National Glass Centre.
Although due to close in July 2026, the National Glass Centre still ranks as the second most popular indoor activity in the city based on 1021 Tripadvisor reviews. As well as learning about Sunderland's rich heritage of glass making, visitors can also enjoy glass blowing demonstrations and art workshops. The Glass Centre also has its own cafe which overlooks the River Wear. Admission is free. | Sunderland Echo
3. Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
The Museum and Winter Gardens is home to a range of exhibitions and is also home to adult and children's workshops. The venue is ranked as the third most popular indoor activity in Sunderland based on 644 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo
4. North East Land Sea and Air Museum
Located in Washington, the museum showcases a vast array of military vehicles including a Vulcan bomber and the Alvis Saracen Mk.1 armoured personnel carrier. The museum also features a World War Two street scene. While some of the vehicles are outside, many are displayed in hangers making it an ideal destination to visit on a wet day. The museum also hosts a number of events including a classic car day. Photo: Stu Norton
