The 12 best indoor activities in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews

Although due to close in July 2026, the National Glass Centre still ranks as the second most popular indoor activity in the city based on 1021 Tripadvisor reviews. As well as learning about Sunderland's rich heritage of glass making, visitors can also enjoy glass blowing demonstrations and art workshops. The Glass Centre also has its own cafe which overlooks the River Wear. Admission is free. | Sunderland Echo