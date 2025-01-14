The best indoor activities in Sunderland.The best indoor activities in Sunderland.
The best indoor activities in Sunderland. | National World

The 12 best indoor activities in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 14th Jan 2025, 13:20 BST

With sub-zero temperatures interspersed with stormy conditions, winter in Sunderland is rarely conducive to having fun outdoors.

Whether a couple looking for a fun day out or a family wanting to entertain the kids, trying to do so in snow showers, ice or gale force winds and rain isn’t particularly appealing.

Fortunately the city offers some great indoor activities for us to enjoy during the dark cold winter months.

And we’ve done your research for you, so check out the 12 top indoor activities and attractions in Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews.

With the Black Cats riding high in the Championship, the Stadium of Light is currently ranked the number one indoor activity in the city, based on 875 Tripadvisor reviews. Whilst taking in a game is more undercover than indoors, you can also book a stadium tour to see behind the scenes at the Black Cat's home.

1. Stadium of Light

With the Black Cats riding high in the Championship, the Stadium of Light is currently ranked the number one indoor activity in the city, based on 875 Tripadvisor reviews. Whilst taking in a game is more undercover than indoors, you can also book a stadium tour to see behind the scenes at the Black Cat's home. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Although due to close in July 2026, the National Glass Centre still ranks as the second most popular indoor activity in the city based on 1021 Tripadvisor reviews. As well as learning about Sunderland's rich heritage of glass making, visitors can also enjoy glass blowing demonstrations and art workshops. The Glass Centre also has its own cafe which overlooks the River Wear. Admission is free.

2. National Glass Centre.

Although due to close in July 2026, the National Glass Centre still ranks as the second most popular indoor activity in the city based on 1021 Tripadvisor reviews. As well as learning about Sunderland's rich heritage of glass making, visitors can also enjoy glass blowing demonstrations and art workshops. The Glass Centre also has its own cafe which overlooks the River Wear. Admission is free. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The Museum and Winter Gardens is home to a range of exhibitions and is also home to adult and children's workshops. The venue is ranked as the third most popular indoor activity in Sunderland based on 644 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens

The Museum and Winter Gardens is home to a range of exhibitions and is also home to adult and children's workshops. The venue is ranked as the third most popular indoor activity in Sunderland based on 644 Tripadvisor reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Located in Washington, the museum showcases a vast array of military vehicles including a Vulcan bomber and the Alvis Saracen Mk.1 armoured personnel carrier. The museum also features a World War Two street scene. While some of the vehicles are outside, many are displayed in hangers making it an ideal destination to visit on a wet day. The museum also hosts a number of events including a classic car day.

4. North East Land Sea and Air Museum

Located in Washington, the museum showcases a vast array of military vehicles including a Vulcan bomber and the Alvis Saracen Mk.1 armoured personnel carrier. The museum also features a World War Two street scene. While some of the vehicles are outside, many are displayed in hangers making it an ideal destination to visit on a wet day. The museum also hosts a number of events including a classic car day. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTripAdvisorReviews
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice