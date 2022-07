The hit North East detective series is filming in the region again – and here’s the evidence.

Sharp-eyed sleuth – and Hartlepool Mail reader – Carl Gorse spotted the ITV crew hard at work in the town’s Ward Jackson Park.

It must have been particularly gruelling for star Brenda Blethyn, who had to sport Vera’s trademark raincoat and hat combo despite the soaring temperatures.

Did you spot them?

1. And...action! Brenda Blethyn ready to go

2. The crew was shooting a crime scene for the show

3. Between the lines Part of the park is sealed off with police tape for shooting

4. So busy This behind the scenes shot shows how many people are involved in filming