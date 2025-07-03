Teenager tragically dies following A1M collision which resulted in road being closed

A teenager has tragically died following yesterday’s (July 2) collision which resulted in the A1M being closed between the Durham City turnoff and the Bradbury junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed in both directions for around ten hours following the one vehicle collision which took place at around 2.20am on Wednesday morning.

The A1M was closed north and southbound from the Durham city turn off. | Google

Sadly, a statement released by Durham Constabulary this morning (July 3) has confirmed the tragic news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “A man has sadly died following a serious collision on the A1(M).

“Police were called just before 2.20am yesterday (July 2) to a one-vehicle collision involving a Seat Leon on the northbound carriageway near Coxhoe.

“The 19-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car suffered serious injuries, and, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage of the car prior to the incident.”

You can contact Durham Constabulary with any information by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 27 of July 2.