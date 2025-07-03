Teenager tragically dies following A1M collision which resulted in road being closed
The road was closed in both directions for around ten hours following the one vehicle collision which took place at around 2.20am on Wednesday morning.
Sadly, a statement released by Durham Constabulary this morning (July 3) has confirmed the tragic news.
A spokesperson said: “A man has sadly died following a serious collision on the A1(M).
“Police were called just before 2.20am yesterday (July 2) to a one-vehicle collision involving a Seat Leon on the northbound carriageway near Coxhoe.
“The 19-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car suffered serious injuries, and, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The road was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage of the car prior to the incident.”
You can contact Durham Constabulary with any information by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 27 of July 2.
