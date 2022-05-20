Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Wednesday (May 18) and police officers are appealing for information to establish the cause of the collision.

The 15-year-old boy was crossing the road in Sunderland when the bus collided with him. The driver remained at the scene and is supporting officers with their investigations.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Newcastle Road, close to where the collision happened. Photograph: Google

Sergeant Steve Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident that has left a teenager in hospital.

“It happened on a busy road near the Greyhound Stadium – so we are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

“We are also interested to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage that can support our investigation.

“I would ask that the public refrain from any speculation both out in the local community and on social media as we determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

The boy’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers.