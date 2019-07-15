Talented performers set to unite at special Sunderland show for North East Autism Society

(Left) Lauren Hawkes and Robert Wilson Baker.

‘An Evening with Robert Wilson Baker and Friends’ will be held at the Peacock in Sunderland, on Saturday, September 14, to raise funds for the North East Autism Society.

The lineup will feature West End Performer Annie Guy, top drag act Bella Bluebell and local Comedian Sean Barrett, alongside local singer Beth Tippins, regional performer Adam Donaldson and rising star Geogina Whale-Spencer.

Headlining the show is actor and radio presenter, Robert Wilson Baker, who was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, aged eight.

The 21-year-old said: “I am so excited to be putting on this amazing show for such an amazing charity!

“Performing has been a big part of my life from a young age and is something that has always helped get me through.

“Having Asperger’s Syndrome has and always will not only affect the way I see the world but the way the world sees me and performing has been that escapism and barrier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is no barrier for me to hide behind in this show which is why I’m looking forward to the challenge of performing as me.

“I am really excited that some of the most talented performers in the North East joining me on this adventure.

“Every single one of them have had a positive impact on my journey as a performer in the past couple of years that I am excited for everyone to see their talents.’

Sophie Clarke, event and community fundraiser for the North East Autism Society, said: “For almost 40 years we’ve led the way in providing autism-specific care and education for children, young people and adults across the North East of England.

“The money raised from this event will help us provide grassroots services supporting families in our region – so in a very real sense this will be life-changing.

“We passionately believe that autistic children and adults have significant skills and strengths, so it’s no surprise to us that such an amazing event has Robert at the forefront.”