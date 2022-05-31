Loading...
Take a look at these stunning dolphins photos.

Take a look at these stunning photos of dolphins playing near Roker pier

A pod of dolphins were captured swimming in Sunderland this morning.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 9:32 pm

Simon Woodley took a beautiful series of pictures at Roker as the dolphins jumped and swam in the water this morning (Tuesday, May 31).

Dolphins are regular visitors to the North East in the warmer months, with sightings in the sea from Northumberland down to Durham and Cleveland.

According to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity (WDC), around 30 different species of whales and dolphins have been seen around the UK coastline.

The species most often spotted around the UK are bottlenose dolphins, harbour porpoises and minke whales.

Take a look at Simon’s stunning photos.

1. Jump

The dolphins were spotted in Roker.

Photo: Simon Woodley

Photo Sales

2. Making a splash

More dolphins are spotted in summer months.

Photo: Simon Woodley

Photo Sales

3. Swimming

The dolphins were seen playing in the water earlier this morning.

Photo: Simon Woodley

Photo Sales

4. Early morning

Dolphins like to take advantage of the quantity of fish and clean waters on parts of the coast.

Photo: Simon Woodley

Photo Sales
SunderlandNorthumberlandNorth EastDurham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3