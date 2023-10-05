Jack Dale, right, with his brother Thomas returning home from a short run. Picture by FRANK REID

Jack Dale, who has been living with a stoma bag since the beginning of last year, will be running a mile each day in October to raise funds for Colostomy UK.

The Shotton Colliery youngster chose October for his fundraising efforts as it is the month when Stoma Awareness Day takes place on October 7.

Jack is also asking people to wear purple on the special day, with football teams invited to wear purple bands as well.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Dale is planning to run on 31 consecutive days throughout October. Picture by FRANK REID

Mum Zoe Dale has said Jack wanted to “up his game” after the huge success of his stoma awareness campaign last year when more than 300 football players across Shotton Colliery and Trimdon wore purple “stoma aware” bands.

Zoe, 27, said: "He doesn’t let anything stop him. That’s the point he’s trying to get across to people, don’t let anything stop you.”

Jack was first fitted with a stoma in January 2022 after suffering intestine complications.

Since then, the brave youngster has undergone 12 operations, taking it all in his stride.

A stoma is a surgical opening on the stomach that diverts the flow of faeces or urine and is used to treat a range of illnesses.

"He’s doing absolutely amazing,” Zoe said.

“Jack has been through a lot.

"He’s had 12 operations.

"He’s taken it all in his stride. We’re calling him our superhero.”

Initially, Jack did not want people to know about his stoma bag.

But he eventually gained courage to start raising awareness about it – even changing his stoma bag in front of other people recently.

Quality supervisor Zoe said: "He’s quite funny, but he’s very shy at first.

"It has taken Jack a lot to actually raise awareness because when he first had his stoma he didn’t want anyone to know about it.

"He was very shy, he kept getting very emotional. But as the year’s gone on, he’s been talking more about it.”

Jack will be running a mile around Shotton Recreation Park each day for 31 days, with people welcome to join in the challenge.