Sunniside Live founder in £1million legal dispute with Sunderland City Council

The founder of a city centre music festival has filed a £1million legal claim against Sunderland City Council, with the case due to be heard in the High Court.

Sean Maddison, who founded Sunniside Live, is taking the local authority to court in a claim over lost earnings and legal costs.

The council has said it is ‘vigorously defending’ against the claim.

The statement on the claim form submitted to the High Court of Justice’s Business and Property division states the “claimants expect to recover the sum of £669,023,40 plus interest and costs or such other sum as the court considers appropriate or such other relief as the court directs”.

Sean, through his company Sunniside Live Limited, launched and organised Sunniside Live Festival from 2014 to 2018, with the first event taking place in 2015.

Ahead of the 2019 event, Sean said he was looking to expand the festival and decided to look to partner up with Sunderland City Council.

He said: “The festival was getting bigger year on year. It was a growing event and we were getting bigger bands such as the Happy Mondays and the Lightning Seeds.

“Bands were wanting to be paid upfront and it just made sense to enter into a partnership with a financial backer.

“We entered into discussions with the city council to put on a bigger and longer festival.” According to documents submitted to the civil courts, Sean claims he released control of the festival on the premise he retained “exclusive rights” to the provision of bars and sale of alcohol and other drinks at Sunniside events.

He said a “verbal agreement and handshake” was made with council chiefs.

A statement from Mr Maddison submitted to the courts ahead of the hearing claimed: “My wife and I were the directors and shareholders of a company called Sunniside Live Limited, which operated the Sunniside Live Festival in the city of Sunderland between 2014 and 2018.

“Our claim is a claim that we entered into an oral contract with the council during a meeting with senior council officers on December 20, 2018, which involved us releasing control of the Sunniside Events and all business matters to the Council and retaining the exclusive rights to the site bars at each Sunniside Event for a minimum of 10 years.

“The council denies that a contract was concluded at all. As such, we are are seeking damages of £669,023.40.”

The document submitted to the courts also states Mr Maddison is looking to claim a 10% interest payment on this amount covering the six years since 2018 as well as legal costs, which he said currently stands at £300,000, taking the total claim to over £1million.

In 2023, Sunniside Live rebranded as SunLun Calling and in December of the same year Mr Maddison said he was informed his licence was not going to automatically be renewed by the council. The licensing document shown to the Echo and submitted as evidence to the court stipulates the business as having a license for “Land At West Sunniside” for the provision of;

regulated entertainment (performances of dance)

regulated entertainment (film)

regulated entertainment (live music)

regulated entertainment (recorded music)

regulated entertainment (other entertainment falling within Act)

regulated entertainment (plays)

The document stipulates this licence is for “only on one Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in June each year, and one Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in July each year”.

The licence has a print date of June 8, 2022. While the wording on the licence states each year, it does not stipulate an end date.

However Mr Maddison claims the verbal agreement, referred to in his court statement, was for 10 years.

On December 28, 2023, Mr Maddison received an email from the council informing him that the licence would not automatically be renewed and that certain conditions needed to be met.

The email, which has been submitted to the court as evidence, stated: “Not withstanding the ongoing litigation, the city are reviewing the operation of all events across the city and in particular those held on city council land which of course expressly require the city’s permission to occupy the event site by way of land licence .

“The benefit of a premises licence does not provide the permission to occupy and hold an event .

“From previous conversations I’m aware you were considering asking the city council if you could occupy our land and hold an event in 2024.

“Across the city in 2024 and thereafter we intend to have signed contracts with conditions as regards the right to occupy, financial bonds if required etc in place before any event is announced to minimize risk for the event organiser and ourselves.”

Ultimately the licence was not renewed.

Mr Maddison said: “The events in Sunniside are our main source of income and we are now in a financially difficult position to continue the case.”

In a letter contained as part of the court order documents Mr Maddison confirmed he would now be representing himself in court.

He stated: “I can confirm we will be representing ourselves as we have now exhausted all of our money avenues and we have no equity left to borrow against.”

Mr Maddison said the case was originally supposed to be heard in December but has now been delayed and both parties are awaiting confirmation of a new date.

Mr Maddison added the delays to the hearing are also financially impacting on him being able to continue legal proceedings.

Responding to the case a spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “The matters stated by Mr Maddison are noted and the claim is being vigorously defended by the city council.

“As legal proceedings are ongoing, it is not appropriate for the council to comment any further.”