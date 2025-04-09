Sunderland's Young Achievers recognised for their contribution to their home city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspiring, driven and creative young people who’ve made a real difference in their community have been recognised at this year’s Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards.

15-year-old Leon O'Connor Ahmadi, overall winner of this year's Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards | Submitted

Organised by Together for Children, the annual awards have been celebrating the incredible talents and achievements of young people and the positive difference they make to their city for more than thirty years.

This has seen thousands of remarkable young people recognised for their exceptional dedication, resilience, empathy, and strong commitment to their communities.

15-year-old Leon O'Connor Ahmadi who has overcome multiple challenges to become a school leader and community champion was named overall winner of this year's Sunderland Young Achievers Awards. He also won the Achievement in Learning award.

The judges described Leon, who has learning difficulties, as 'a remarkable Year 11 student whose perseverance and resilience have defined his educational and personal journey' and someone who gives '110 per cent in everything.'

Leon has been cared for since he left primary school but has never let any of his challenges define him.

The awards took place at The Fire Station | Submitted

Attending extra classes and working diligently at home have put him on track to achieve good grades in his GCSEs. He is also a leader in his school community, serving as a sports leader and house captain, and actively working towards his Duke of Edinburgh Award.

In the community, Leon volunteers at various projects and has earned the Champion of the Community Award. His determination has also seen him achieve a brown belt in karate.

Other winners include:

Quinn Lux Lownie - winner of the Young Health and Wellbeing Champion - 12-year-old Quinn has been actively campaigning to educate women about cervical cancer and encourage them to prioritise their health since the age of six. She has raised nearly £110,000 for various charities, including as an ambassador for Amber's Legacy which works to promote awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of smear tests.

Box Youth Project – winner of the Bringing Communities Together Award - a group of 24 young volunteers who support afterschool activities like music, arts and crafts, sports, games, and E-Sports for 38 weeks a year. Their achievements included securing funding from Sunderland City Council to deliver Christmas Treat Boxes to elderly residents, showcasing intergenerational work in Doxford.

Ellie Storey – winner of the Young Carer Award – 17-year-old Ellie has been a caregiver since the age of two, having supported her mother who has Crohn’s disease, through numerous hospital admissions and treatments, When Ellie was just nine, her brother Shaine was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and she became his nurse, attending every appointment and MRI scan.

Tammy Banks, Chair of the Together for Children Board, said: "These awards shine a light on the incredible accomplishments, talents, and positive contributions of young people in our community, reminding us all of the huge difference they are making every day.

"Their stories are emotional, compassionate, full of success and truly uplifting. They remind us of the kindness, resilience, and dedication that define our young people. Each nominee is making a real difference, and it's a huge honour to be able to recognise and celebrate their outstanding contributions."

Councillor Michael Butler, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Child Poverty and Skills at Sunderland City Council said: "The Sunderland Young Achievers Awards provide a platform to recognise exceptional individuals those who have triumphed over adversity, shown extraordinary bravery, demonstrated relentless hard work, or devoted themselves to helping others. They embody the very best of Sunderland.

"More than that, these awards highlight the limitless potential of young achievers the opportunity to achieve big things in life, smash glass ceilings, and become the next generation of leaders. Their determination and ambition will shape the future, inspiring others to dream bigger and reach higher."

City landmarks Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill and Seaburn lighthouse were also lit gold and black on the night of the awards to celebrate this year's young achievers.

The awards are sponsored by partners and organisations from across Sunderland who make the event possible - Hopespring, Gentoo, Sunderland BID, Everyone Active, Sunderland City Council’s Public Health team and Low Carbon team, Sunderland College and the Northern Academy of Music Education.

The full list of this year’s winners of the Sunderland Young Achievers Awards

Last year's winner Molly Mackings with this year's Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards winner, Leon O'Connor Ahmadi and the Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Alison Chisnall at the awards at The Fire Station | Submitted

Overall winner - Leon O'Connor Ahmadi

Achievement in Learning

Winner - Leon O'Connor Ahmadi

Highly commended - Molly Mitchell-Cook

Music Award

Winner - Joseph O’Neill

Highly commended - Sophia Knight and the Pit Caps

Bringing Communities Together Award

Winner – The Box Youth Volunteers

Highly commended – Seth Allen Martin

Sports and Physical Activity Award

Winner - Holly Stoker

Highly commended - Myah Hackett

Young Carer Award

Winner - Ellie Storey

Highly commended Nicole Wisniewska

Young Environmental Champion Award

Winner - Gardening Group, Year 10 The Link School

Highly commended - Eco-Committee, St Benet’s RC Primary

Young Mental Health Champion

Winner - Rickleton Primary Mini Medics

Highly commended - Breathing Space, Key Stage 3, The Link School

Youth Voice Award

Winner - Speak up Group, Hetton Academy

Highly commended - Jessica Dowding

Arts and Culture Award

Winner - Isabella Davison

Highly commended - Leighton McBurnie

Personal Growth Award

Winner – Robert Edwards-Middleton

Highly commended - Allana Beeby