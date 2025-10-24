Sunderland's world heavyweight champion has toughest fight yet

He’s still Sunderland’s undefeated world heavyweight champ - but Phil De Fries just encountered his toughest title defence yet.

The 39-year-old dad of two is back home in Thornhill, fresh from his bout with Slovakian powerhouse Štefan Vojčák in the Czech Republic for KSW 111.

Mackem powerhouse Phil De Fries at his latest title defence | KSW

One of the most successful MMA heavyweights of all time, Phil is used to lifting the belt and successfully defended his world title for the 13th time - but it was a tough one.

“I got dropped in the first round and I just hadn’t been in that spot before,” said Phil. “He shocked me with how good he was, he was a good grappler too.

“It was my toughest fight yet and I was exhausted by the end of the third round - but I won and that’s the main thing.”

Phil is one of the city’s most successful fighters ever and has had a record-breaking winning streak since signing to KSW in 2018, one of the world’s biggest MMA promoters.

Phil took on Štefan Vojčák | KSW

The longest-reigning champion in KSW history, he’s a big fan favourite, especially in Poland, the home of KSW.

Phil fights out of TFT in Seaham, as well as training at sparring sessions in Manchester, but travels to Poland and elsewhere in Europe for his fights.

But he says his latest clash gave fans more than they bargained for.

It was a tough one for Phil. Seen here with coach Andrew Fisher | KSW

“It was a great fight for the fans when I got dropped,” he said. “I think they’re just used to me winning no problem. But I’m actually really proud of how I came back from it - it was a good test for me and makes me more determined than ever with my fitness.

“I’m actually going to have a rematch with him because I think I can do better.”

Phil has long championed the positive mental health benefits of MMA and says getting into the sport has helped him through the toughest of times.

He’ll be enjoying some downtime over the festive season before he comes back fighting in the new year.