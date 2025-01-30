Sunderland's 'Witch Pop' artist goes viral with ancient herding call

A unique Mackem music artist has gone viral with an ancient call to cattle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon Pearl photographed by Adam Kennedy | Adam Kennedy

More than a million people have listened to Shannon Pearl, from Southwick, practising the traditional Nordic vocal technique of Kulning.

Traditionally used to call grazing animals home from their alpine pastures and to communicate across high mountain valleys, it involves high pitched calls and has been used since the Middle Ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon actually started doing the technique when she was recording her first folk EP in 2019. She did so singing in the Lake District, using the natural reverb of its undulating valleys to create a distinct long, ornamented sound.

The artist said: “I didn’t even realise it was a thing, but when I looked into it, I realised it was a technique that had long been used in Scandinavia to communicate over Alpine places and valleys.

“It’s actually come to light recently that I have Swedish ancestry, which I didn’t even realise.”

Shannon posted a video of herself Kulning - and it’s been heard around the world with more than a million views on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a really lovely surprise,” she said. “Everyone has been so positive and I feel honoured that so many people like it and want to learn more about it.”

Shannon has also looked east for her latest record, which was released in January 2025.

Entitled Fae Fälla, it’s a collection of short songs reminiscent of lost folk tales. Echoing ancient Scandinavian folk music, the title Fae Fälla literally means ‘Fae Trap’ in Swedish, alluding to the haunting nature of the melodies.

Shannon found her ethereal sound, rooted in heritage and ancestry, didn't quite fit with regular genres of music, so coined her own phrase, Witch Pop, and often performs in a circle for a more intimate performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon is a unique performer. Photograph by Adam Kennedy | Adam Kennedy

The neo-folk artist performs both solo, using only her voice, sparse percussion and a loop station, as well as with her live band to transport audiences to another world with her spiritual sound.

It’s set to be a busy year for the Wearside Witch Pop artist, with a spot on the bill at shows including Northern Kin, Lindisfarne, Druridge Bay Campout, 3 Wishes Fairy Festival in Glastonbury and more.

As a homegrown talent who’s been working as a musician for the past decade, Shannon is delighted that Sunderland has recently been awarded Music City status.

Only the second city in the UK to join the global network, a five year strategy is in place to build on and build up Sunderland’s music ecosystem, bringing a wave of cultural, social and economic benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a long time coming, but the bar has really been raised in Sunderland,” said the artist. “The city is really being put on the map for its creative energy and I’m really looking forward to working with the Music Cities team.

“It feels like Sunderland is finally catching a break and it’s great to be a part of.”

*Shannon’s latest EP is available to listen to on Spotify here.