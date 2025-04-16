Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christians across the city can once again follow in the footsteps of Jesus as the Walk of Witness returns on Good Friday.

The spiritual event will see people gather to carry a cross to the top of Tunstall Hill, re-enacting the journey made by Jesus when he carried the cross on which he was to be crucified to the top of the Hill of Golgotha near Jerusalem.

The cross erected on Tunstall Hill. | National World

The tradition will see people gather in the car park off Leechmere Road on Friday, April 18, at 10am, where there will be a welcome prayer followed by a ‘Passion of Christ’ drama by students from the University of Sunderland, re-enacting Jesus’s trial and the build-up to his crucifixion.

The group will then walk to the top Tunstall Hill where the cross will be erected, followed by final prayers, a blessing, and the completion of the Passion production.

Students from the University of Sunderland re-enact the journey made by Jesus before his crucifixion. Photo: North News | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

This year’s event has been organised by Our Lady of Mercy’s congregation, and helping to coordinate the walk is Rebecca Leighton, Catholic Lay Chaplain at the University of Sunderland.

Rebecca said: "Easter is the most significant time in the Christian calendar and central to our faith. It's important to celebrate the true meaning behind this event.

"Tunstall Hill looks out over the city and seeing the cross provides a reminder to people as to what Easter is really about."

The walk has traditionally been carried out in Sunderland for over half-a-century.

Once erected, the cross will remain in place overlooking the city until Easter Sunday, in the same way Jesus cross on the Hill of Golgotha overlooked Jerusalem.

Due to a limited number of parking spaces, people who are able to walk to the start point are advised to do so.

There will be stewards and first aiders at the walk, with participants reminded that the final section includes a steep climb to the summit of Tunstall Hill.