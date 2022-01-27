Sunderland's Veterans' Walk reaches major milestone as it tops 1,000 tribute stones

On Saturday, January 29, the latest phase of the Veterans’ Walk in Mowbray Park will be revealed, taking the total to more than 1,000 granite stones engraved with the name of a former or serving member of HM Armed Forces.

Now reaching 30metres long, the pathway is the first of its kind, with names added to the stones submitted from across Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia, Canada and Germany.

Set up by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, as well as city businessman Rob Deverson, the walkway was laid with its first stones in 2016 and has since weaved its way around the Brothers in Arms memorial wall.

New stones are being laid at Mowbray Park Veterans' Walk. From left Rob Deverson and Tom Cuthbertson.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s dedication, Rob said: “We have a further 73 stones to dedicate and this now takes us to just over 1,000 tribute stones."All the families have been invited and we are expecting a good turnout."The dedication will take place from 10.30am, with military standard bearers and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, in attendance, followed by a reception at the Gunners Club in Mary Street.

Councillor Trueman said: "I am immensely proud to have been asked to be involved with such a special event – the National Veterans’ Walk is a unique tribute to proud service and is open to all, whether they are serving, have served or passed away.

"Tom and Rob who organise this project have a very simple motto – They All Stand Equal – and it is marvellous to know that Sunderland is leading the way in honouring all service men and women.

"This unique project is the first of its kind in the UK and goes beyond honouring those who have perished in conflicts – it offers anyone who is still serving or has served the chance to create a permanent reminder of that proud service."In addition, those who wish to remember family members can also request a stone to be laid for future generations to see – indeed some of the stones have remains of loved ones beneath them and therefore have become a permanent resting place for close family members to visit and reflect on their achievements.

Standard bearers will be at Saturday's dedication ceremony

"Please share the feelings of pride you have today with family and friends to help us continue to create special tributes for all our brave forces personnel."

The Veterans’ Walk is unique in that it honours serving as well former Forces Personnel, including the Merchant Navy, inspiring similar initiatives around the country.

Each slab is engraved with the person’s name, their regimental badge and their years of service, from some dating back to WW1 to present day personnel.

Sunderland is home to one of the largest veteran communities in the country and surplus funds from The Veterans’ Walk are given to military charities.

Stones now total more than 1,000

Planning permission is in place for a total of 2,000 stones in the walkway, but further permission to take it past that number will be applied for should it be needed.