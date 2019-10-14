Sunderland's top model raises over £2,000 for charity while preparing for pageant
Sunderland’s top model has raised over £2000 for local charities while preparing to represent Washington Tyne and Wear at the World Supermodel England 2019 finals next month.
Georgia Mordey, 21, was crowned Sunderland’s top model last year and has since been using the platform to raise money and take part in a number of fundraisers, including a sponsored skydive.
Part-time model Georgia has dedicated her free time to raising money for charities including the Foundation of Light and Zoe’s Baby Hospice while also working full time at Lookers Motor Group, something she finds very rewarding.
She said: “The charity work is extremely rewarding as you can really see how much of a difference you’re making which is what it’s all about! It makes you feel positive and uplifted knowing you’re doing something positive to help others.”
After entering the modelling industry at 14, Georgia worked her way towards representing Sunderland at the World Supermodel England 2018 finals where she finished 1st runner up and earned the chance to return this year.
Georgia's passion for modelling and pageantry has allowed her to find a new joy in charity work, coming up with different and creative ways to fundraise such as fun days, fashion show evenings and sponsored paragliding in Turkey.
The charity work has also allowed Georgia to get to know the local community and help out others where she can, volunteering in homeless shelters, holding make up mornings and supporting those struggling in the community.
While the charity events don’t always leave Georgia with much free time, she loves what she’s doing. She said: “My diary is quite literally filled to the brim, but I love it! Pretty much every weekend is filled with a fundraising event, charity pageants and modelling opportunities but it’s great, as it’s what I enjoy doing!”
Georgia is excited to make her hometown proud when she represents the area at this years World Supermodel England finals. She said: “I’m really excited and most of all extremely ready for this year's national final. I’ve really put my all into it this year.”