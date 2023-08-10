The huge artistic achievement by artist Frank Styles is brightening up the foyer at the Lifehouse in High Street East, Sunderland, which provides supported accommodation for up to 65 people who are homeless.

The modern-day mural was designed by residents who had been researching the origin stories of The Salvation Army and its founder William Booth, who published his bestselling book In Darkest England And The Way Out’ in October 1890, which explored proposals for the reformation of social and welfare services.

The Swan Lodge mural features swans flying above the sea and the local Roker Lifehouse with members of staff in a boat pulling people aboard.

Salvation Army Swan Lodge mural

Christine Ritchie, Swan Lodge Service Manager, said: “We wanted to freshen up the foyer area and involve the residents in a project to help make the area brighter and more welcoming.

“We’d been talking to residents about William Booth, how The Salvation Army started and about the picture with the lighthouse, which featured in William Booth’s book and focused on themes like homelessness, addiction, destitution, unemployment.

“Then it was a case of doing a modern depiction of it because in many ways things haven’t changed since the original drawing. The picture shows staff, The Salvation Army, pulling people onto a boat, helping them up, which is something we are still doing to this day.

“We contacted Frank who worked with the residents to come up with a design. Swan Lodge is their home and in many ways we, the staff, are the visitors so it was important that our residents led with what they wanted.

Swan Lodge manager Christine with the original William Booth painting

“The boat depicted is the Guiding Star which was the name of my father’s boat, named by my mum who was a Salvation Army member. There is a Sunderland landmark with the Roker Lighthouse.”

The mural also features staff members, including Christine, who had no idea they would be portrayed until the unveiling.

Christine added: “We had no clue we were going to be depicted, and it’s brilliant. It’s a talking point because it is recognisably us!”

Last year North East based artist Frank, who focuses on creating large scale murals, also painted a stunning mural on the outside of Swan Lodge featuring a seascape with swans flying up the side of the building in High Street East.