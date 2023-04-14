Chris Clark club secretary from Silksworth Tennis Club welcomes everybody to the club's open day to be held on Sunday.

New Silksworth Tennis Club is based at the Community Pool and Tennis Centre next to Sainsbuy’s in Silksworth Lane and operates three of the centre’s six all-weather courts.

It is in the process of taking over responsibility for the other courts from centre operator Everyone Active and is now looking to recruit new members.

The club is holding a free taster session for potential members for three hours this weekend.

Silksworth Tennis Club Chairperson Moira Rapley and club secretary Chris Clark.

No racquet required

Anyone interested in trying their hand at the sport can drop in at the centre between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, April 16.

The session is open to anyone , regardless of age, ability or experience and you don’t even need a racquet.

Club secretary Chris Clark said New Silksworth ‘a long-established, friendly and welcoming tennis club with a range of excellent value membership options’.

Club member Jim Smith.

“With the expansion of the club from three to six artificial courts, we are holding an open day this coming Sunday,” he said.

"We are looking to attract some new members, particularly female, who may be unaware of what we have to offer.

"Whether you're looking to simply play with friends, family or colleagues; engage in any of our thee weekly Mixed Social Tennis sessions each week; or you are are a more experienced player looking for competitive individual or team tennis, we have plenty of options available.

How to take part

“So please, come along to our open day this Sunday and check out our courts and facilities, have a little knock and chat to members of the club – we’d love to see you.”

Racquets will be available to borrow, but anyone wishing to attend should wear training shoes.

You can head directly to the courts, to the left of the car park entrance, or to centre reception, where a club member will be on hand to meet you.