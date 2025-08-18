Friendly faces who will welcome patients through the doors of the region’s new eye hospital are being recruited ready for its opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s New Eye hospital will welcome patients next summer, with services moving from Sunderland Eye Infirmary on Queen Alexandra Road.

The new Eye Hospital is taking shape ahead of its opening next summer | Sunderland Echo

The new location will continue the city’s long legacy of eye care which stretches back almost 200 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the existing site no longer fit for purpose, it will be built for the cutting-edge technology and equipment the teams now use to care for patients from across the region and beyond.

A recruitment campaign is now under way to find helpers.

They will be on hand to help show patients and their friends and family to the right location in the new hospital.

To make sure the team is in place in good time, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) is asking anyone interested to get in touch to find out more.

Following checks, volunteers will be given training to bring them up to speed on all things eye hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like all helpers across STSFT they will get their own blue top to wear, be offered free parking and invited to celebrations hosted by the Trust during the year.

They can also apply for a Blue Light card, which offers discounts and perks.

Helping make a difference

Volunteer Anne Render is a Navigator at Sunderland Eye Infirmary | Submitted

Among existing volunteers who already help at Sunderland Eye Infirmary is Anne Render.

She started as a navigator two and a half years ago.

She previously worked as an Assistant Training Manager at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Education Centre and in HR for the Trust and wanted to return to help her former colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her sights were set on supporting Sunderland Eye Infirmary, where she felt she could make a difference.

She gives two hours of her time a week, fitting it in around her hobbies and past times.

“I always wanted to help here at the eye infirmary because knew I wanted to help the demographic of the people. Knowing there would be people who are be elderly and need that extra support.

“I want to give them a good experience,” she said. “I also wanted to get some exercise myself and be sure it was somewhere there was work to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I stand next to the main door and welcome people and make sure they have that friendly face and there’s a range of ages.

“I take them where they need to go if necessary, especially if they’re on their own and ask them if they need anything.

“There’s also a lot of people who come by patient transport, so I help them, or I can phone a taxi and keep an eye out for that or their lift.”

Volunteering gives Anne a chance to support her community and hopes others will step up to join the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne, who trained as a food technology teacher and also worked in the pub trade, said: “I just love the interaction with people.

“It’s a very happy place to be and it’s nice to talk to people, help them and make their day a little bit better.

“People are genuinely grateful. This is a really nice job to do, it’s a good feeling to help others. It helps me keep fit and moving, from the moment I arrive to the time I finish, I don’t stop, the time goes so quickly.

“I know people will be nervous about going to the new hospital because it will be different, but the facilities will be amazing and I know there will be more than one lift, like there is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Navigators need to be a people person, someone who is happy to go up to someone and chat, have a good ear to work out what help someone needs and be pro-active.”

Anne’s top tips to be a good navigator are:

Be approachable and friendly

Be on the look out for those who need help

Make sure you wear a good pair of trainers

Know your facts – info about transport, parking and where things are will be helpful

Set over four floors on the former Vaux Brewery site in the city centre, the new Eye Hospital will have two lifts to help people get around.

Visitors will enter into a central lobby, where a welcome desk will be set up.

There will be patient parking on site, with more spaces available nearby at St Mary’s and the Riverside Multi-Storey Car Parks.

Public transport links are also within a short walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about volunteering at the new eye hospital, visit this page on the Trust’s website: Volunteer at Sunderland’s new eye hospital

Details about the new build, which is being constructed by Kier and is being developed in partnership with Sunderland City Council, can be found via this section: New Eye Hospital .

STS Charity is spearheading the Vision Appeal, which is raising funds to boost the patient experience, offer addition kit above and beyond the standard NHS equipment and future-proof eye care for generations to come.To find out more visit: Vision Appeal .