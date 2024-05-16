Sunderland's Markerstudy branch volunteers show their support for Love Amelia charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amelia tragically died just 12 minutes after being born.

Twenty staff members at the Sunderland branch of insurance provider Markerstudy have been giving up their free time to support local children’s charity, Love Amelia.

The charity was founded in 2018 by Steph Capewell, 30, following the heart-breaking death of her daughter Amelia in January 2018, who died just 12 minutes after being born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Markerstudy volunteers cleaning and checking the donated items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the days following Amelia’s passing, Steph met a young mother at the hospital who had recently given birth but had no supplies for her new-born baby.

In an act of compassion, Steph shared some of Amelia's belongings to help other children.

Seeing how the donation helped other families, Steph was inspired to set-up the charity in memory of Amelia and has now gone on to support more than 13,000 families in Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

The charity provides families in need with much needed items including children’s and maternity clothes, toys, cots, baby equipment and toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sunderland mother who lost baby after childbirth praises apprenticeship for supporting her charity to help little ones in need

As party of Markerstudy’s community initiative to support people living in poverty, the Sunderland team have given up over 150 hours to support Love Amelia with the donation and distribution of items needed by families with children and babies.

Over the last three years, volunteers have cleaned and sorted through donations of clothing, equipment and toys to ensure they are safe and suitable to be distributed to families in the local area.

The Markerstudy team sorting through the donated items.

The company were inspired to get involved with Love Amelia after one of its Sunderland employees saw first-hand the benefits the charity can have for those in need of support.

Georgina Anderson started a collection for the charity’s Mother's Day drive after seeing the difference the donations made to one of her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "A family member of mine received a Mother's Day gift last year from this amazing charity.

“She had left a relationship after suffering domestic violence and quickly found herself in a new home, alone with her young baby.

“Having very little money left over after setting up their new home, and now a single parent on her first Mother's Day, the gift did make her smile and feel appreciated.

“As much as she is a brilliant mum, just like the other recipients of these gifts, sometimes we do just need that little bit of validation, especially when facing tough times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Amelia Founder Steph Capewell said: “Having local companies involved with what we do is always great, and it has been fantastic working with Markerstudy’s volunteers.