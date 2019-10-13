Ryan Riley is "thrilled" with the Life Kitchen's planning award.

The Lodge, a council-owned 1856 premises, was named overall winner at the 2019 Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) North East Regional Awards for Planning Excellence.

It had been a run-down building in the grounds of Mowbray Park before being transformed by not-for-profit organisation Life Kitchen. It was officially opened in June by TV chef Nigella Lawson.

The award was collected by planning consultants Lichfields who liaised with Sunderland City Council. But over 50 different organisations helped on the project – free of charge. If competitively tendered the overall estimated cost would have been around £350,000.

Nigella Lawson with Sunderland chef Ryan Riley at his award winning Life Kitchen.

The complex renovations were essentially to create a new building inside one that is actually 163 years-old, without the exterior looking any different.

A floor and door had to be raised for access, the electricity increased, a new flue installed without altering the roof. Work of a far more specialised nature than usual was carried out throughout.

Life Kitchen founder Ryan Riley is delighted with the award.

He said: “The building has been brought to life. I’m really thrilled for Lichfields, Sunderland City Council and everyone who contributed. The council’s planning department was really instrumental in this.

“We’d always wanted a permanent building in Sunderland. We were shown a few places that were totally unsuitable. Then I was shown The Lodge and straight away I could picture how it would be used.

“It’s right in the middle of Sunderland, but it could be anywhere. I’m really proud to use that building.”

Chair of the RTPI judging panel, Sam Thistlethwaite, said: “Life Kitchen at The Lodge turned a vacant and run-down listed building into a nationally significant project within Mowbray Park in Sunderland. It won high praise from all of the judges that assessed it.

“The scheme represents the UK’s first permanent base for a building that aims to cater for the needs of cancer patients and their families by providing free cookery classes that are accessible to all.