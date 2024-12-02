The latest recording of Lauren Laverne’s ever popular Desert Island Discs show was broadcast at the weekend, marking a significant moment in the Sunderland born musician and broadcaster’s recovery from cancer.

Last week the former Kenickie star revealed she had been given the “all clear” following her cancer diagnosis back in August (2024).

Lauren was raised in Sunderland and attended St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy and Sunderland College.

Sunderland's Lauren Laverne.

Following the good news she put a post on social media which said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me, to the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages, the friends and acquaintances who took the time to support me after going through cancer themselves.

"It has been a difficult time but one that has taught me so much about what really matters.

"I can’t say I suddenly regretted never having hiked the Inca Trail, more that I now see more beauty in ordinary things than I could have imagined."

On Tuesday (November 26) Lauren returned to her role presenting The One Show and yesterday (December 1) saw the first recording of her Desert Island Discs show hit the airwaves since she had to take time away from the BBC following her diagnosis.

Lauren, 46, was joined on the show by comedian Mark Steel, who selected The Clash’s Janie Jones, Into My Arms by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, and San Quentin by Johnny Cash, a favourite artist of his late genetic mother.

On the show, Steel explained that in 1995 he decided to start looking for his birth parents after becoming a father himself, with his aunt telling him his mother had come to her “crying” and telling her she was pregnant and did not know what to do with the baby.

She told her that her brother Ernie would look after him, and that was how Steel came to be adopted.