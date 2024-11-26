Sunderland's Lauren Laverne given 'all clear' following cancer diagnosis

Sunderland musician turned BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has been given the “all clear” after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The former Kenickie star and host of Desert Island Discs revealed in August (2024) that she had been diagnosed with cancer, although she did not reveal what the type of cancer was.

However, in a social media post Lauren has now confirmed she will be “back to work” on tonight’s (November 26) The One Show after “taking some time off to get better”.

Lauren added: “I want to say a huge thank you to the brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me, to the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages, the friends and acquaintances who took the time to support me after going through cancer themselves.

“Most of all I would like to thank my family: my two outstanding kids and especially my husband Graeme, who was absolutely extraordinary throughout.

"It has been a difficult time but one that has taught me so much about what really matters.

"I can’t say I suddenly regretted never having hiked the Inca Trail, more that I now see more beauty in ordinary things than I could have imagined."

Responding to the good news a BBC spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for The One Show and Desert Island Discs, with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from December 1.

“We look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year.”

Lauren was raised in Sunderland and attended St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy and Sunderland College.